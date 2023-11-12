New Update - 'Check Your Height': Bridge Strikes Target Of New Enforcement Campaign Across NY

Now through Saturday, Nov. 11, troopers will patrol known trouble spots at bridges and overpasses across the state as part of the Department of Transportation’s “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign.

The goal is to prevent commercial and oversized vehicles from colliding with overpasses, crashes that often lead to costly repairs and long traffic delays.

Between 2021 and 2022, more than 800 bridge strikes were reported across New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

“Bridge strikes are potentially hazardous to motorists and first responders and have caused needless inconveniences for local communities – but these incidents are 100 percent preventable,” Hochul said.

“While we have implemented measures and technologies across the state to help prevent bridge strikes, nothing is more powerful than knowledge,” she continued.

“Drivers of overheight vehicles have a responsibility here as well: follow posted warnings, know the height of vehicles and most importantly pay attention.”

During the campaign, troopers will partner with local law enforcement commercial vehicle inspectors in areas that have seen repeated bridge strikes.

The push will also feature videos, graphics, and social media messages, including a reminder that most GPS and cell phone maps don’t warn about bridge heights.

