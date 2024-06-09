Check Out This Long Island Hidden Gem For A Summer Beach Getaway

In a recent survey of seaside communities to vacation in by "Conde Nast Traveler, they visited little-known spots and found what they called a hidden gem in Suffolk County: the village of Greenport.

Often called the "anti-Hamptons," Greenport is known for its small boating community and Victorian architecture.

"It's marked by a sleepy charm with all the benefits—great food, great wine, and great beaches—without the attitude or formality," the magazine wrote.

Affordability was another plus to Greenport.

Conde Nast Traveler reported that "quaint and cool" rooms could be had from $279 a night at the Menhaden Hotel.

The hotel is described as being furnished by Restoration Hardware, and has Greenport's only rooftop bar with a view of Main Street and Greenport Harbor, according to the hotel's website.

For something to do in the village, of course, a visit to the beach is in order, and 67 Steps Beach is said to have the best swimming and walking area. Of course, you will have to walk down 67 steps to get there.

If shopping is your thing, head to Main Street, where visitors will find a host of shops, or take a 45-minute self-guided history tour of the area.

The magazine said there is also plenty to do right outside of Greenport, including visiting farms and vineyards.

As for food, the magazine pointed to Claudio’s Waterfront and Crabby Jerry's as the more laidback end to Greenport’s newest culinary star, Michelin-starred chef John Fraser,'s The North Fork Table & Inn.

