Change In Weather Pattern Follows Coast-To-Coast Storm System: 5-Day Forecast

The system brought about a drop in temperatures with overnight lows dipping into the mid and low 40s and a stretch of dry days is in now in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature on Sunday, Oct. 15 will generally reach the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be partly cloudy on Monday, Oct. 16 with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s and a slight chance of afternoon showers.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 will be mostly sunny with the high in the low 60s.

Thursday, Oct. 19 could be the pick of the week weather-wise with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature climbing into the mid-60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.