Chance For New Rounds Of Storms Will Follow Days-Long Stretch Of Mainly Dry Weather

Tuesday, Aug. 13, will be sunny with plenty of blue skies and a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury will climb into the low to mid-80s on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with plenty more bright sunshine.

After a mostly sunny start on Thursday, Aug. 15, with temperatures in the mid-80s, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early to mid-afternoon.

That will be followed by gradual clearing overnight, leading to a mainly sunny day on Friday, Aug. 16, with a high in the low 80s.

The next storm chance is on Saturday, Aug. 17, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Storms will be possible both during the day and at night.

According to AccuWeather.com: "A storm is expected to swoop across the Great Lakes on Friday then continue into the rest of Northeast through the weekend, bringing the next potential for widespread wet weather."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.