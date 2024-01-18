Championship-Winning Team From College In Hudson Valley Honored At NY State Capitol

The Pleasantville-based Pace University women's lacrosse team, the Setters, which won the 2023 NCAA Division II National Championship on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after beating No. 1-ranked West Chester University 19-9, was honored at the New York State Capitol in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 16, university officials announced.

During the celebration, the team was recognized for their extraordinary season, the result of which was the first time a school from Westchester won a national title.

"I am so honored to welcome the Pace Women's Lacrosse team who are national champions in their sport," said New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins during the celebration on the Senate floor.

Stewart-Cousins continued, "I grew up in a time where girls were expected to be cheerleaders, stay on the sidelines, and not really participate in serious sports. It's important to know that government works in many ways to level the playing field and when we level the playing field, we get to see excellence from everyone.”

The team was also warmly greeted by Westchester lawmakers, including Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky, Assemblyman Matt Slater, Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, Senator Shelley Mayer, Senator Peter Harckham, Senator Jamaal Bailey, and Senator Nathalia Fernandez.

The day certainly made an impact on members of the team, including Angelina Porcello of Eastchester, who was named National Player of the Year.

"Today has been an unforgettable experience, it is such an incredible feeling being acknowledged for our hard work and achievements," Porcello said, adding, "We have had the opportunity to meet amazing and inspiring people within the Capitol building and we are just so grateful to have been invited to such a beautiful and important place.”

"Having the opportunity to sit on the Senate chamber floor while the team was acknowledged is one I will truly cherish," said midfielder Emma Rafferty of the Suffolk County hamlet of Bayshore.

During their winning season, the Setters won 17 games against ranked opponents, including a West Chester University team that entered the championship game with a perfect 22-0 record. The Setters finished their season ranked No. 1 with a 21-2 record.

As for what's next, the Setters will be honored at the upcoming NCAA Championship Ring Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 19. They also begin their pre-season this week as well, Pace University officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.