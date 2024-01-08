New Upcoming Storm Could Topple Trees, Cause Power Outages Across Region, Officials Warn

Central Hudson Gas & Electric is urging customers to prepare for possible power outages ahead of a new storm system expected to bring drenching rain and damaging winds to the region.

The storm, which is being labeled as a "multi-hazard event" by the National Weather Service, is expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9, and increase in intensity Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Jan. 10.

Forecasters warned that heavy rain could bring between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall to some areas along with potentially widespread flooding.

In addition, wind gusts of 40 miles per hour and higher are expected, with some spots seeing gusts up to 60 or 70 mph.

High wind and flood watches have been issued throughout the region.

“We are closely monitoring the weather system that will be moving into the area on Tuesday and we will be prepared to respond if outages do occur,” said Ryan Hawthorne, Central Hudson's vice president of electric engineering and operations.

“We have secured approximately 120 additional line workers from Kentucky, Ohio and New York who will be here on Tuesday to help us restore any outages as quickly as possible.”

Hawthorne urged residents to use caution before entering flooded basements, where electrical panels or gas piping could become compromised.

“If in doubt, contact the local police, fire department or emergency responder,” he said.

Central Hudson offered the following tips to prepare for inclement weather:

Pay attention to weather advisories, storm outage updates and/or shelter information

Charge electronic devices in order to connect with Storm Central, Central Hudson’s outage information and reporting site

Keep handy a flashlight and fresh batteries

Have a battery-powered radio to remain informed of restoration efforts

Confirm adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking

Avoid opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages, so that food lasts longer, an unopened refrigerator can keep food fresh for 4 hours

Have a non-electric can opener

Keep an emergency supply of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing

Fill bathtubs with water as added reserves

Additionally, customers were advised to keep the following safety precautions in mind:

Never use outdoor gas or charcoal grills indoors, as they pose a fire hazard and over time can give off carbon monoxide gas

Beware of fallen trees and limbs, and use caution when traveling

Avoid the use of candles for illumination due to fire hazards

Follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions on the use of emergency generators, and be sure to shut off the main breaker when in use and operate the units outdoors

Operate cars and motor vehicles outdoors only, and never inside the garage

Avoid travel along roadways as hazardous conditions may cause driving accidents, including those involving utility poles which may cause power interruptions

Customers can report outages and monitor restoration updates on Central Hudson’s website or by texting REG to 236483.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.