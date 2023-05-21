Casting Call: Youngsters Needed For Netflix Movie Filming In Tristate Area

The first role is for Mookie, an 11-year-old. Mookie is described as being white, very overweight and on a strict diet who gets bullied, according to the casting notice.

"Privately his sense of humor can make you laugh, but his vulnerability will make you cry," the notice reads.

Mookie is not athletic, but loves sports, and being a fan of baseball is a "plus," according to the notice.

The second role is for Mullin, also a white 11-year-old. According to the casting notice, Mullin is described as being intense, intimidating, and the most popular kid in his school.

Mullin is very athletic and very good at baseball, according to the notice.

The role requires the actor be able to play baseball well and be based in the tristate area, according to the notice.

The movie will be shooting in spring/summer 2023 in New York. For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.