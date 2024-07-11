Car Fire Extends To Surrounding Woods In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, July 10 just after 9:30 p.m., when a car caught on fire in Carmel in the area of Gipsy Trail Road, according to the Lake Carmel Fire Department.

Arriving crews soon discovered that the blaze had extended to the surrounding woods.

Despite the complication, firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames with help from the Frozen Fun Ice Cream Truck, which helped crews at the scene by providing them with frozen treats.

