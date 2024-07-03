Fair 68°

Camper Killed By Falling Tree In Furious Upstate NY Storm

An Edison woman was killed in upstate New York on Sunday, June 30 when a tree fell on her camper during fierce thunderstorms that ripped through New York and New Jersey, authorities said.

Colchester police

 Photo Credit: Town of Colchester PD via Facebook
Carol E. Luistro was pronounced dead at the scene, Colchester police said.

Police did not release her age.

At about 10:50 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Center received multiple reports of trees down on campers at multiple locations with an individual trapped at the Russell Brook Campground in the Town of Colchester.

En route to the call, fire, EMS and police units found numerous trees and power lines down after a strong storm that had moved through the area, police said.

First responders arrived at the campground and found Luistro who had been struck by a fallen tree, police said.

The investigation revealed that Luistro was inside the camper when a large tree fell, striking the camper and pinning her under it, police said.

The following agencies responded to the incident: Cooks Falls Fire Department, East Branch Fire Department, Roscoe Rockland EMS, Town of Hancock EMS, Livingston Manor EMS, MobilMedic EMS, Upper Delaware EMS, NYSP, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Downsville Fire Department, Roscoe Fire Department, Livingston Manor Fire Department, Delaware County Emergency Services, Sullivan County Emergency Services, Delaware County 911 Center, Sullivan County 911 Center, Town of Colchester Highway Department Delaware County Highway Department and the Delaware County Medical Examiner.  

