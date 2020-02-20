Work Starts On Massive Amazon Warehouse In Area

Work has started on the site that will soon become a massive Amazon warehouse in the Hudson Valley, according to reports.

Crews have begun clearing nearly 190 acres of trees in Orange County near the intersection of Route 17K and Route 747 in Montgomery, the home of the warehouse, which will span more than 1,000,000 square feet.

Once completed, the building will be the largest in Orange County, housing furniture, outdoor equipment and other large items.

The $75.2 million project had to be approved by the Town Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board, the town’s Industrial Development Agency. Final approvals came in last week.

It is expected that Amazon could bring approximately 800 permanent jobs to the region. There will also be at least 300 temporary construct jobs generated. The salary range of jobs to be created is expected to be between $31,200 and $60,000.

The facility will sit on 190 acres with more than 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of trailer parking spaces and a wastewater treatment plant.

With work beginning, the fulfillment center is expected to be an economic boon both locally and in the region, though some have expressed concerns about property value during public hearings.

Once the area is cleared, construction is expected to kick off in the coming weeks.

