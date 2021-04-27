Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Winning $58,000 Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Deli In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Ekam Shop Deli Grocery located on 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon.
Ekam Shop Deli Grocery located on 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Feeling lucky? 

A winning Take 5 ticket was sold to one lucky customer at a Hudson Valley deli this week that is worth more than $50,000.

New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket with a prize of $58,872 for the 10:30 p.m. drawing on Monday, April 26 was sold at the Ekam Shop Deli Grocery on 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon.

The winning ticket numbers were 01-07-12-31-34, and officials said the Hudson Valley winner used the "Play It Again" feature on the winning ticket, which means the identical numbers that were played in the previous 30 days can be tried again.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were 183 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $482.50 prize, there were 6,586 third-place winners who can claim $22, and 74,649 fourth-place winners who received a "free play." 

