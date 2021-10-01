Whole Foods To Add Delivery Fee For Online Orders By Amazon Prime Members

Amazon Prime shoppers will soon have to pay a service fee when they order a groceries delivery from Whole Foods Market.

Amazon, the parent company of the grocery store chain, will begin charging a $9.95 fee for delivery orders beginning Monday, Oct. 25.

The company has already been piloting the fee for two-hour deliveries in a number of markets, such as the greater Boston and Chicago areas.

Amazon said the new service fee will cover operating costs.

One-hour grocery pickup will continue to be free for Prime members whose orders are more than $35, the company added.

