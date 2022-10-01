Whole Foods Market Issues Recall For Cheese Product

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling a brand of cheese from 54 stores in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

The supermarket's Zerto Fontal cheese contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, which is not declared on the product label, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the announcement said.

The products were located in the Specialty department and were packaged by the slice with Whole Foods Market scale labels.

The affected products can be identified by the name “Zerto Fontal”, a product code of 20565300000, sell by dates of 9/21/2022 to 10/20/2022, and were available for purchase from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Thursday, Sept. 29.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves, according to Whole Foods, which noted that the mislabeling issue was discovered by a customer complaint of illness.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern time.

