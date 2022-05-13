West Nyack Business Offers 'School-Friendly' Muffins Across US

A company based in the Hudson Valley that serves up "school-friendly" muffins is offering its inclusive baked goods for sale at retailers all across the country.

Abe's Vegan Muffins was created in about 2010 by owners Joseph and Marty Koffman because Joseph's son, Abe, had severe allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame, according to the company's marketing manager Holly French.

The brothers, who already owned a pastry business, wanted to create muffins, cakes, and brownies, that could be enjoyed by everyone, including people with serious allergies.

Abe's Vegan Muffins has a production facility and office in the Rockland County hamlet of West Nyack, and the products reach far and wide at retailers across most of the United States.

Find a list of the stores offering the products here.

French said the West Nyack production facility is free of the most common allergens.

"A big selling point for us is that the facility is completely free of those things," she said. "A lot of allergy-free brands claim to be allergy friendly, but then they're processed in facilities that may process nuts or milk. So, someone with a really severe allergy, if even trace amounts end up in the food, they can get really sick."

The company also offers a gluten-free line of baked goods.

The company describes its baked goods as "school friendly," as they are an option for the millions of parents who have children with allergies.

The most popular products are the twelve-pack mini muffins in flavors blueberry and chocolate chip, and the brownies are also growing in popularity, French said.

"Our main thing is that we make products so that kids can be included," she said. "Because it's a bummer being a kid and not being able to eat birthday cake with your friends."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.