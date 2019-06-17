Contact Us
Business

Wegmans Will Hold Hiring Sessions For New Hudson Valley Store

Wegmans in Harrison. Photo Credit: Contributed
Video Credit: Wegmans

A new day is coming in Westchester, and Wegmans is on its way.

The retail giant, which plans to open in Harrison in 2020 is seeking 220 full-time employees - and nearly 300 part-timers - to staff the 121-000-square-foot grocery store

“We bring new employees on board to begin training quickly after they’re hired,” said Store Manager Matthew Dailor, who began working at Wegmans 25 years ago as a part-time parking lot attendant. “Our commitment to in-depth training is the main reason we begin the hiring process so early. These jobs provide competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and most importantly, a great place to work.”

As the store approaches its grand opening, the company is hosting hiring events for prospective employees in Greenwich , White Plains, and held one in Eastchester earlier this month. The company is still accepting applications, noting walk-ins are welcome. Those interested in being hired can contact the Hiring Office by calling (914) 539-3700 or going to the office at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

The White Plains event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.on Wednesday, June 19, at KOI Creative Space on Mamaroneck Avenue. The Greenwich event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Char Restaurant on South Water Street.

According to the company, “as a part of the team, you’ll experience a culture of collaboration, with coworkers who want to help you learn and grow. With our awesome company perks, you’ll be equipped with the tools you need to make it happen. From flexible scheduling to our  employee scholarship program and more, you’ll have everything you need to love what you do at Wegmans.”

Last year, Wegmans was named as the top place to work in retail, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune, which takes anonymous surveys of nearly 650,000 employees in the retail industry to determine which are the best employers.

It was the third consecutive year Wegmans took home the top honor.

“Thank goodness for our employees. They make Wegmans a happy place to work and shop” Wegmans CEO Colleen Wegman said. “Their work is both meaningful and fun, and that’s an unbeatable combination.”

When it opens, the new Wegmans will offer a variety of restaurant-prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, fresh salads, sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

