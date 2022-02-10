Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Business

Virtual Reality Arcade Opens In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A virtual reality arcade has opened its doors in Westchester County.
A virtual reality arcade has opened its doors in Westchester County. Photo Credit: 5th Dimension VR

A new virtual reality arcade has opened in Westchester County.

According to an announcement from the business, 5th Dimension VR opened in White Plains on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The 5,000 square-foot facility features 18 virtual reality booths and two party rooms.

“What makes VR amazing is the shared experience,” said Andrew Szczeszynski, co-owner of 5th Dimension VR. “Playing against a computer or strangers pales in comparison to interacting with your friends. You come in and play VR paintball or fly around in Skyfront and then laugh about it for hours after.”

The arcade has more than 30 different games that can be played by guests ages 8 and older, the announcement said. 

The business is located at 55 Church St. in White Plains.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.