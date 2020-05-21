Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Permanently Closing Stores Nationwide

Jon Craig
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Photo Credit: Google Maps

Victoria’s Secret will permanently close about 250 stores in the United States and Canada this year, parent company L Brands announced.

Ohio-based L Brands did not detail the closure locations, but there are 1,635 stores nationwide.

L Brands also announced that 51 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and Canada will close this year.

The popular retail chain joins others in announcing permanent store closures in recent weeks including JC Penney, Macy's and Pier 1 , accelerated by the c oronavirus pandemic.

L Brands said it is evaluating all its store locations.

All of L Brands’ North American stores closed March 17 due to the spread of COVID-19. The Ohio retail company's sales declined by nearly 40% for the first quarter of 2020.

