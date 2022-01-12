Contact Us
Treasury Department Warns Of 'Frustrating Season' For Taxpayers, Preparers

Nicole Valinote
Treasury Department officials have warned that major issues the Internal Revenue Service is experiencing could lead to delays when it comes to certain taxpayer services, according to a new report.
The Washington Post reported that officials said on Monday, Jan. 10, that they anticipate this tax season will be "frustrating" for preparers and taxpayers due in part to pandemic-related delays and previous budget cuts to the IRS.

The news outlet said this year, the IRS is beginning tax filing season with "several times" the typical unaddressed backlog of returns. 

The Washington Post said prior to the pandemic, the IRS had already lost a significant portion of its staff due to budget cuts. 

These issues could ultimately lead to delays when it comes to refunds and other services.

Read the full report from the Washington Post here.

