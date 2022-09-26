'Time To Bow Out Gracefully': Family Restaurant In Hudson Valley To Permanently Close

A Hudson Valley restaurant known for its comfort food and craft beer will close for good in the coming weeks.

Laura's Family Restaurant, located in Poughkeepsie, will permanently close on Saturday, Oct. 29, the eatery announced in a Facebook post.

"A little under four years ago, with a lot of hard work, a hope and a dream turned into Laura's Family Restaurant," the announcement reads. "We are so incredibly lucky to have experienced the most heartwarming support during the unluckiest time to be in the restaurant industry. Sadly, it's come time for Laura's to bow out gracefully."

Nikki Kaelber opened the restaurant, located at 2585 South Road, on Feb. 20, 2019, the date that would have been her mother Laura's 53rd birthday.

Leading up to the closure, the restaurant's hours will remain the same, except Sunday, Oct. 9, will be its final brunch.

After that on Sundays, the eatery will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for just lunch and dinner, according to the announcement.

"I'd like to thank my incredible staff for the dedication, laughs, sweat and tears," the announcement reads. "The entire Laura's staff is immeasurably grateful for this amazing experience and want to thank our phenomenal customers for your smiles, loyalty and love. It's been an amazing experience and we hope to see you all in the next chapter, wherever that may be."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.