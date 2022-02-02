Tesla Vehicles Recalled For Rolling Through Stop Signs

Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles installed with faulty software that could lead to certain cars and SUVs rolling through stop signs, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The company announced that it is recalling the software out of 53,822 of its Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles across the country to eliminate a feature in its “Full Self-Driving Beta” software that allowed vehicles to automatically roll past stop signs.

According to the NHTSA, newer versions of the software give drivers a “rolling stop” function that lets their cars automatically “roll through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop, increasing the likelihood of a crash."

Tesla said that it is not aware of any “warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to this condition.”

As part of the recall, Tesla will remove the feature through a free over-the-air software update, which will allow owners to stay at home if they need the fix.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter "there were no safety issues" with the function. "The car simply slowed to ~2 mph & continued forward if (it had a) clear view with no cars or pedestrians.”

Anyone who has vehicles included in the recall is expected to be contacted by Tesla before the end of March.

