Target Drives Curbside Pickup To Hundreds Of New Locations

Target stores like to tout that you can “expect more, pay less.” Now, the retail giant is taking “more” to the next level and is extending its Drive Up curbside pickup service.

Available coast-to-coast, Target officials announced this week that it is giving more shoppers the option of ordering online and picking up their items within an hour, calling the service the company’s “top rated.”

Guests will have the ability to place an order, pull up to a local store and have a Target employee bring the order out to their car within minutes, for free. Drive Up is now available in more than 1,250 stores nationwide as the company continues to expand the service.

To make use of the Drive Up service, patrons can shop in the Target mobile application, and they will receive a notification. They then simply drive up to their local location and the items are delivered within two minutes, the company said.

Originally launched in Minneapolis two years ago, more than 1,500 of Target’s 1,844 locations now officer Drive Up service.

According to a new study released by Foresight Research this week, 15.7 percent of shoppers polled said they bought groceries online from Target in the past year, up from 6.9 percent last year. That growth represents an estimated 10 million gain in Target online grocery shoppers, more than triple the number that the retailer had a year earlier.

“This expansion brings us one step closer to offering Drive Up at most Target stores by the end of the year,” Dawn Block, senior vice president, digital, said in a statement. “It continues to be our fastest and top-rated same-day service, and we can’t wait for more guests to experience this added ease and convenience across the country.”

