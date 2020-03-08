Taco Bell To Open New Location In Area

Fast food aficionados in the area will soon have a new option to “Live Más.”

Taco Bell is set to open a new location in Orange County in the Big V Town Centre in the Vails Gate part of New Windsor, developers announced.

Royal Properties, Inc. announced that Taco Bell has signed a 10-year lease for a 2,500-square-foot restaurant in the Town Centre on Windsor Highway.

“Taco Bell is a perfect addition to Big V’s already strong tenant mix. With Taco Bell and newly signed Planet Fitness now on board, we look forward to bringing in more great retailers to this center,” Scott Meshil of Royal Properties, Inc., stated.

The new Taco Bell will be opening alongside other retailers including a new Planet Fitness, ShopRite, AT&T, Goodwill, Mattress Firm, Burger King, Miracle Ear, and Mavis Discount Tire.

According to Royal Properties, “Big V Town Centre is a 241,720-square-foot prime shopping center located on the high-volume retail corridor of Route 32 in Orange County. This center is just a quarter-mile from the five-corners intersection and provides 1,045 parking spaces.”

No official opening date has been set for the Vails Gate location, though developers are reportedly looking for a grand opening in the spring.

Royal Properties noted that more Taco Bell locations may soon be developed in the Hudson Valley.

“Royal Properties, on behalf of Taco Bell, is seeking 800 – 2,100 square foot sites throughout New York in Westchester, Bronx, Queens, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan & Ulster Counties.”

