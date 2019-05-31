Stop & Shop To Pioneer Doghouse For Pet-Owning Customers At Area Store

Stop & Shop will pilot a DogSpot house at an area store starting Thursday, June 6.

The company based in Quincy, Massachusetts will run a 12-week test of the DogSpot house in Nassau County at the 65 Shore Road store in Port Washington. If all goes well, it then may put the doghouses in other stores, Supermarket News reported.

DogSpot is a high tech app-connected dog house with temperature control, camera monitoring is lockable and self-sanitizing, where your dog can stay while you shop. A mobile app allows you to keep an eye on your dog while you when they are in the shelter.

Here's the Supermarket News article.

