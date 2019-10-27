Stop & Shop Rolling Out Chicken Wing Bars To Nearly 200 Stores

Stop & Shop is bringing a new hot food option for customers, introducing chicken wing bars to nearly 200 stores in the Northeast.

The company announced this week that it has started deploying the wing bars to 187 locations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island as part of Stop & Shop’s “Taste of Inspirations” brand.

The wings will cost $7.99 per pound and come in eight different flavors:

Breaded Mild Wings;

Breaded Spicy Wings;

Breaded Honey Wings;

Buffalo Boneless Wings;

Garlic Parmesan Wings;

Barbeque Boneless Wings;

Sweet Chili Boneless Wings;

Pit Boss Pork Wings.

Additional varieties like Kickin’ Bourbon Barbeque, Korean Barbeque, and Mango Habanero will be offered seasonally.

Customers will be able to find the wings in the prepared food section. The wings will be made in-store daily by Stop & Shop employees

“We know our customers are busy, and our new wing bars offer an easy snack, meal, or entertaining solution for tailgates or at-home gatherings,” said Mark Messier, EVP, Merchandising at Stop & Shop. “In testing this concept at a handful of stores, the response has been fantastic. We’re excited to bring these new varieties and flavors to more customers across our footprint.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.