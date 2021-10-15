Contact Us
Stop & Shop Launches Express Delivery

Nicole Valinote
Stop & Shop sign Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Stop & Shop has launched a new online express delivery service in a partnership with Instacart.

Stop & Shop Express is available through the company's hundreds of supermarkets, according to a report from Supermarket News.

The site reported that the goal of the service is to provide a quick turnaround for those just shopping for a few items. 

The deliveries can arrive as quickly as 30 minutes after placing an order.

The service is available every day from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., Supermarket News said. 

There is a $10 minimum and a delivery fee of $2.99.

