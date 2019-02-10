Spectrum Raising Prices For TV, Internet

Customers in New York that use Spectrum for their cable and Internet services can expect to see a bigger bill moving forward.

The company announced that it will be raising rates for some Spectrum TV Select silver and gold plans, as well as the broadcast TV surcharge and the cost the digital receivers.

Customers on only use the Internet service will also see raised prices.

"The Broadcast TV Surcharge reflects the continually and rapidly rising cost of local broadcast channels. For TV, this is the first changes in the package price of our new Spectrum TV Select, Silver and gold plans since we began introducing them in late 2016, and reflects the rising cost of cable programming over the past three years,” Charter Communications said in a statement.

“Our services are competitively priced and we provide our customers with superior products at a great value.”

Spectrum will increase the cost of its TV Select, TV Silver and TV Gold cable plans by $7.50 per month. Its broadcast TV surcharge – the price it charges customers to carry local broadcast stations – will increase by $1.51 per month to $13.50. Cable box rental will increase 49 cents to $7.99 per month, per receiver.

Spectrum customers will see the increased rates reflected in the October billing cycle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.