ShopRite In Area Sold For $8.175 Million

A large ShopRite Plaza in the Hudson Valley has sold for $8.175 million.

The 56,000-square-foot-plaza in Ulster County, located at 100 ShopRite Boulevard in Ellenville, was sold by Marcus & Millichap, through the company's Westchester office.

The sale was handled by Joseph French Jr. and Kodi Traver, investment specialists who had the listing to market the property on behalf of a private investor.

John Krueger, regional manager for the Westchester office, assisted in closing this transaction.

The property was originally under contract in February, but the sale fell through due to the pandemic. Following the collapse of the sale, the company decided to auction the property, Krueger said.

No word yet if ShopRite will stay in the plaza.

