Separate Recalls Issued For Kids' Bicycles, ATVs, Helmets

A national recall has been announced for several products designed and marketed for kids that could pose a safety risk to children.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an alert regarding recalled bicycles, youth-branded ATVs, and helmets that are not in compliance with federal standards.

Specifically, these products were subject to recall:

Commencal Ramones 14-Inch Kids’ Bicycles (due to a crash hazard);

EGL Motor EGL and ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (due to risk of serious injury or death);

Segway Ninebot Children’s Bicycle Helmet (due to risk of head injury).

Bicycle Recall

According to the CPSC, federal regulations require bicycles with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes.

The Ramones 14-inch bicycles are equipped only with hand brakes and can pose a crash hazard or a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only, officials said.

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children, stop using them, and contact the firm for a free repair kit. Commencal Corp. is contacting all purchasers directly by email.”

The bicycles were sold between December 2014 and March 2021. No injuries have been reported.

ATV Recall

CPSC said that the EGL and ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard.

The B125 ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older.

For the Madix 110, the parking brakes do not prevent the movement of the vehicle.

In addition, the handlebars on both ATVs pose a laceration hazard should the rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash.

ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

No injuries have been reported.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor to make an appointment for a free repair from an authorized repair shop,” CPSC said. “Reflectors, headlights and a chest protector will be installed on the ATV. EGL will also repair the parking brake, speed capability and spark arrestor.”

Helmet Recall

The Ninebot children’s bicycle helmets do not comply with “the positional stability and retention system requirements” of the US CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, officials said.

The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Anyone who may have one of the defective products has been instructed to have it repaired or returned to where it was purchased.

“This recall involves the Ninebot Kids bike helmets,” CPSC said. “The helmets were sold in an orange/white exterior color and in size extra-small (XS), fitting head circumferences from about 19 ½ inches to 21½ inches. Ninebot is printed on the sides of the helmet. Model NB-410 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.”

