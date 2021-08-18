Say Cheers: IHOP To Start Serving Wine, Beer At Select Locations

IHOP guests will soon be able to order a glass of wine with their pancakes, as the company unveils its "Bubbles, Wine & Brews" menu at select locations.

The menu is available at three restaurants located in San Diego and New Mexico, and in the coming months it will expand to other locations in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Ohio and more, IHOP said in an announcement on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The company said the menu includes domestically and locally sourced beers and wine options.

IHOP President Jay Johns said the company's recent survey found that 66 percent of recent guests and 58 percent of guests aged 21 to 34 want the option to get an alcoholic beverage with their IHOP order.

“As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion," Johns said.

The company said its culinary team has also created a list of the following pairings:

Barefoot Bubbly Brut mimosa paired with IHOP’s Original French Toast

Barefoot Chardonnay paired with IHOP’s Southwest Chicken Burrito or Bowl

IHOP’s Sirloin Steak Tips paired with Barefoot’s smooth Cabernet Sauvignon

Corona Extra paired with IHOP’s Spicy Poblano Omelette

