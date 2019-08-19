RNN To Cut 150 Jobs After Verizon Shuts Down FiOS1 News

As of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, local television news outlet FiOS1 News will cease broadcasting after parent company Verizon declined to pursue a new contract with Rye Brook-based RNN.

"Later this year, Verizon will no longer be offering FiOS1 News, said Verizon spokesman Tony McNary. "We have partnered with RNN for over 10 years to deliver award-winning hyperlocal news coverage on FiOS1. We know how important hyperlocal news is to our FiOS customers and will be sharing more options soon. We wish RNN and their employees well during this transition."

The end of the contract will leave 150 employees from across the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and New Jersey, without jobx, the company said in a closing notice letter to employees.

The closure will also leave only one local station in the area, Altice's News 12.

Currently, FiOS1 News offers coverage from Poughkeepsie to Long Island and into northern New Jersey.

The letter to employees said the company is open to continuing discussions with Verizon and making the case that local news is critical to communities.

It also praised employees for their "high-quality" work.

