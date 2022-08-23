'Retaliation Fund': NY Amazon Workers Hoping To Unionize Start GoFundMe

Employees at an Amazon fulfillment center in New York who are trying to unionize have launched a GoFundMe campaign to combat what they describe as retaliation from management.

Created by Unionize Amazon campaign manager Heather Goodall, it claims that workers at a warehouse in Rensselaer County, located on Highway 9 in Schodack, have been threatened, harassed, or fired since starting efforts with the Amazon Labor Union in June 2022.

“The anti-union propaganda has been so aggressive that managers have started verbally attacking organizers in the parking lot,” Goodall claims.

Her campaign includes links to several photos and videos that allegedly capture the abuse.

Several photos also appear to show an Amazon training video discussing labor unions, which Goodall characterizes as “propaganda.”

“Workers have received multiple text messages instructing employees NOT TO SIGN A CARD,” she writes.

Goodall said the GoFundMe campaign, dubbed the ALB1 Schodack Union Employee Retaliation Fund, will provide workers with two weeks pay in the event that they are retaliated against for their efforts.

“We are encouraging employees to stand up against these bullying tactics by providing a workers' fund and legal resources in the event they are retaliated against,” Goodall said. “We deserve a campaign free from fear.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, employees at the Schodack warehouse filed a petition to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold a union election.

In order to qualify for that election, NLRB requires at least 30 percent of eligible voters to sign on.

Daily Voice reached out to Amazon for comment on the abuse allegations, but did not receive a response.

In July 2022, the company told News10 ABC in Albany, “As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”

The GoFundMe campaign had raised nearly $2,000 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday, Aug. 22.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

