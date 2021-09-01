Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley's Infection Rate Stays Above State Average; New Breakdown By County
Business

Restaurant Group Closes One Of Its Hudson Valley Locations

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The eatery was previously named Mission Taqueria.
The eatery was previously named Mission Taqueria. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Westchester restaurant group has announced the closure of one of its locations.

Pleasantville's 105 Seventy Bar & Grill, located on Bedford Road, is closed, 105 Restaurant Group Director of Operations Brian Angarola confirmed.

The eatery was previously named Mission Taqueria. 

The restaurant opened in May of 2018. Owners said the restaurant's menu was a fusion of Mexican and American cuisine. 

The bar and grill served burgers, tacos, burritos, along with margaritas, mojitos and sangria. 

Angarola said the restaurant group will announce its long-term plans in the coming weeks.

The restaurant group also operates locations in Briarcliff Manor, Croton-on-Hudson, and Bronxville.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.