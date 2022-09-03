Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect With Criminal History Nabbed For Smash-Grab Burglary At Hudson Valley Store, Police Say
Business

Recall Issued For Smoked Salmon Distributed To NY Stores Because Of Possible Health Risk

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The recalled St. James Smokehouse Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon
The recalled St. James Smokehouse Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon Photo Credit: US Food & Drug Administration

A national recall has been issued for a smoked salmon product that was distributed to stores in the region and may pose a health hazard.

St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of 93 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4 oz packages that could potentially be contaminated with listeria, the company said.

The recalled products were sold between February and June 2022 at stores across the country, including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Packaging is marked with lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

The recall only applies to this specific lot number, the company said.

The issue was discovered during routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Consumers who purchased the recalled smoked salmon are asked to dispose of it immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses had been tied to the recall as of Friday, Sept. 2. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.