Recall Issued For Portable Heaters Sold On Amazon Due to Shock, Electrocution, Fire Hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSP) issued an alert for a recall of portable heaters sold nationwide on Amazon that could cause shock, electrocutions, or spark a fire.

ToolGuards portable water immersion heaters with a built-in thermostat that were sold exclusively through the online retail giant are being recalled after the company received nearly two dozen reports of issues caused by the product.

According to CPSP, there have been 19 reports of heaters overheating, melting, or catching fire, and two reports of consumers being shocked.

The recalled water immersion heaters have TOOLGUARDS, Model TG_IMH_01, and Batch Number PO100301 printed on a silver label on the black plastic base of the unit.

It is used to heat water in foot baths, pools, water buckets, and similar locations.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable water immersion heaters and contact FXswede AB for a full refund,” CPSP officials said.

Consumers should unplug the water immersion heaters, cut the electrical cord, and submit a photo of the water immersion heater and the cut cord, and the Amazon order number if available, to the firm at recall@fxswede.com as proof of destruction and to receive the refund.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.