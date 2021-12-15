Contact Us
Recall Issued For Popular Pepperoni Product Due To Possible Contamination

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product's label
The recalled product's label Photo Credit: Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. / USDA

A company recalled nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni products because they may have been contaminated with bacteria that can cause illness.

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. has recalled about 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products after routine product testing found they may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, according to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The products were produced and packaged on June 17, and were shipped to retail locations across the US.

According to the USDA, the following product is included in the recall:

  • 8-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita PEPPERONI” with lot code P1931C and a “use by date” of 12-14-21 represented on the label.

The recalled products have establishment number "EST. 19" in the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said B. cereus can cause diarrhea and vomiting, and those with compromised immune systems are at risk for more severe illness.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the products, the USDA said.

Those who purchased the products are urged not to consume them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

