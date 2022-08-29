Contact Us
Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Whole Foods Salad Dressing

Nicole Valinote
A Whole Foods Market salad dressing is being recalled because it contains undeclared allergens.
A Whole Foods Market salad dressing is being recalled because it contains undeclared allergens. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Matthias Böckel

A Whole Foods Market salad dressing is being recalled because it contains undeclared allergens.

Van Law Food Products Inc. announced on Friday, Aug. 26, that it is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because the products contain undeclared soy and wheat allergens.

The products were distributed to stores in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina, Michigan, and more states.

Find the full list of states here.

The company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products as of the announcement.

The recalled products come in 12-ounce glass bottles and have a UPC code of 99482-49027 and a Best By date of 04/06/2023.

Consumers should discard the recalled products and seek refunds from the stores where they were purchased, the company said.

Those with questions can call Van Law Food Products at 1-844-936-8255.

