Recall Issued For Nearly 725,000 Honda SUVs, Pickup Trucks Because Hoods Can Fly Open

Honda is recalling approximately 725,000 SUV and pick-up trucks due to fault hoods that may fly open while vehicles are moving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that recall came about because certain models of Honda vehicles have “a hood that opens while driving can obstruct the driver’s view and increase the risk of a crash."

2019 Honda Passports;

2016-2019 Honda Pilots;

2017-2020 Honda Ridgelines.

Vehicles subject to the recall:

According to the NHTSA, the hood latch striker on those vehicles may become damaged and separate from the hood, which results in it opening up on the driver.

“Gaps in the front seal between the hood and grill allow for air entry, potentially resulting in hood vibration at highway speeds," the American Honda Motor Co. said in a statement.

"Over time the hood vibration could form stress fractures along the hood latch striker and separate the hood latch striker from the hood.”

Dealers will either repair the hood latch striker, or replace the hood if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed around Jan. 17, 2022.

