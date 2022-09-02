Recall Issued For 'Ineligible' Egg Products Shipped To NY

A New York company is recalling egg products that were produced in Italy and are ineligible to be exported to the United States.

Valrhona Inc., a Brooklyn company, is recalling about 66 pounds of dried albumin egg products, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The recalled items were produced on Feb. 2, 2022, March 18, 2022, June 17, 2022, and July 19, 2022.

The products come in a plastic canister containing “Sosa ALBUWHIP" with lot code LALB22033, LALB22077, LALB22168 or LALB22200, officials said.

They were shipped to locations in New York, Nevada, Florida, and California, according to the announcement.

Officials said the issue was discovered when FSIS investigated and determined that the products were made in Italy, a country that isn't eligible to export egg products to the US.

FSIS said there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the recalled products.

Those who purchased the recalled products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, officials said.

