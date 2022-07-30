Recall Issued For Frozen Pizza Products Made Without Inspection

A national recall has been issued for a brand of frozen pizzas that were produced without undergoing federal inspection.

The recall affects approximately 19,275 pounds of frozen meat products sold under the brand name Danny’s Cuban Pizza, according to an alert from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall affects the 14 and 17.5oz plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single serving of "Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban style" pepperoni, chorizo, Hawaiian, and ham pizzas.

The individual size pizzas were produced from January 2020 through July 2022 and shipped to retail locations in Florida and Texas.

FSIS said routine surveillance activities revealed that the pizzas were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by the USDA.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the department said. "Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who purchased the pizzas were urged to toss them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Danny's Sub and Pizza at 239-440-9367.

