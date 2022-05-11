Recall Issued For Frozen Dessert Product

A New York-based ice cream company is recalling more than 2,000 pints of a vegan frozen dessert product because they may contain undeclared allergens.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, of Brooklyn, announced on Tuesday, May 10, that it has recalled 2,185 frozen 14-ounce pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk" due to possible contamination with tree nuts.

The products were distributed across the United States in retail stores.

The company said the recall was issued after a customer reported that they had experienced a reaction.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream said the cause of the contamination is under investigation.

The recalled products are packaged in a white, 14-ounce container with orange lettering and an orange lid.

The products included in the recall have a lot number of 21V194 and a best by date of 1/13/2023, which are displayed on the bottom of the pint, the company said.

Consumers can return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a refund.

The company said questions can be directed to Kate Alberswerth, kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com or 718-701-1630.

