Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

Recall Issued For Dog Food Brand Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: Freshpet Inc./US Food & Drug Administration

A company has recalled bags of a dog food product due to a possible contamination with Salmonella.

Freshpet Inc. announced on Friday, June 17, that it has recalled a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe sold in 4.5-pound bags.

The products have a sell by date of 10/29/22 and a UPC Code of 627975011673, according to the announcement. 

The company said dogs with Salmonella infections can experience vomiting, fever, diarrhea or bloody dirrhea, and lethargy.

Freshpet Inc. said it hasn't received any reports of illness linked to the recalled products.

The company said the recalled products may have been sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and limited Target stores and other retailers in:

  • Connecticut
  • Massachusetts
  • Maine
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Pennsylvania
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia.

Those with questions or who would like to report adverse reactions related to the recalled products can call the company at 1-800-285-0563.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.