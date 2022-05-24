Recall Issued For Coffee Cup Brand Due To Burn Hazard

Thousands of coffee cups are being recalled over concerns that they could pose a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the Moderne Glass Company's 15 ounce coffee cups, which are black on the outside and white on the inside. Model number “71500-White” is printed on the bottom.

The coffee cups can crack or break when hot water is poured into them, leaving the user susceptible to burns, CPSC said.

So far at least six consumers have reported such issues, but there have been no injuries.

Roughly 2,500 of the cups were sold as promotional products with company names printed on them.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled cups and contact Moderne Glass Company for a full refund.

The company can also be reached by phone at 800-645-5131 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

