Recall Issued For Brand Of Vacuum Cleaners Due To Fire Hazard

A new recall has been issued for a brand of vacuum cleaners.

Bissell has expanded a recall of cordless multi-surface wet-dry vacuums, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

About 2,000 vacuum cleaners are subject to the expanded recall due to the risk the circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard, the CPSC said.

The earlier recall in January involved about 64,000 vacuum cleaners.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement.

Consumers can either take the recalled product to a local Bissell authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized Bissell service technician to replace the existing battery pack.

For more information, visit bissell.com/recall.

