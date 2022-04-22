Recall Issued For Brand Of Turkey Hill Ice Cream Due To Flavor Mix-Up

A recall has been issued for a popular ice cream brand due to a flavor mix-up, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania, is recalling select 48-ounce containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because the product may contain undeclared peanuts, the FDA said.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a consumer who contacted Turkey Hill that select containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production, said the FDA.

People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the FDA.

The recalled products are limited to 385 containers of the following product and may have been purchased by consumers between 4/14/2022 and 4/19/2022:

Name of product: Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream

Container size: 48 oz

UPC code: 020735420935

Sell-by date: 03/02/2023 (Found marked on the bottom of the package)

This recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, “Sell-by” dates, sizes, or varieties of Turkey Hill Dairy products.

Turkey Hill Dairy has not received any reports of consumer illness to date and is conducting this recall in cooperation with the FDA.

All retail stores that received the recalled products have been instructed to remove the products from their shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

