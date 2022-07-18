Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Recall Issued For Brand Of Cookie Dough Sold In NY

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/Sweet Loren’s

A New York-based company has recalled a sugar cookie dough product because it may contain traces of gluten, even though the cookie dough is labeled "gluten-free."

Sweet Loren’s announced the recall of a single lot code of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12-ounce on Saturday, July 16.

The company said it has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products.

The recalled cookie dough products were distributed through grocery stores in numerous states, including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and more. Find the full list of states here.

The lot code of the recalled cookie dough is AF22 115, with a Best By Date 12/1/2022, the company said.

Sweet Loren's said those who purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

