Recall Issued For Air Freshener Products Due To Injury, Laceration Hazards

A company has recalled about 67,000 air fresheners due to injury and laceration hazards.

Reckitt issued a recall of AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners in “Fresh Linen” and “Fresh Waters” scents on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The recall includes products with batch code B22077-NJ and date code 18/03/22, which are printed on the bottom of the can.

The company said a batch of the products is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can cause corrosion, rupture of the can, and expulsion of the can's contents.

Reckitt said it received five reports of incidents involving the products, including two reports of cans leaking, two reports of cans rupturing, and one report of the can leaking and rupturing.

No injuries were reported, the company said.

The recalled products were sold at stores across the United States, including Dollar Tree, True Value, and Cumberland Farms, between March and September.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fresheners, wrap the product in several layers of paper, and dispose in accordance with state and local requirements," the company said. "Use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking."

Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for an air freshener replacement product.

