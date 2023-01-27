Recall Expanded For Gas Ranges Due To Serious Risk Of Injury Or Death From Carbon Monoxide

A company has expanded a recall for gas kitchen ranges because its ovens can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, potentially causing serious injury or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

ZLINE announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 that an earlier recall announced late in December has now been expanded to include a total of 30,000 gas ranges in three sizes: 30-inch, 36-inch, and 48-inch.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, ZLINE had initially announced the recall of 28,000 30- and 36-inch RG gas ranges, saying that it has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

This recall expansion involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges to include those with model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48.

ZLINE previously recalled gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36.

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range.

For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open.

The ranges were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte, and white matte, and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel, and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish. T

The gas ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com, and www.wayfair.com.

The gas ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $6,900.

Consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until their oven compartment is repaired.

Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue.

Contact ZLINE to obtain a free in-home repair at 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net or online at www.zlinekitchen.com/recalls or www.zlinekitchen.com and click on Recalls for more information.

