Public Health Alert Issued For Breakfast Bowl Products Due To Possible 'Temperature Abuse'

A public health alert has been issued for a brand of frozen breakfast bowls due to possible temperature abuse during storage at a distribution center prior to delivery to retailers, which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said it issued the alert for the Signature Select breakfast bowls to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase. FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS said.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE POTATOES, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18044.

7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL BACON POTATOES, EGGS, BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best if used by date of JAN 16 24, lot code S016331 and UPC 21130 18043.

7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL MEAT LOVERS POTATOES, EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SAUSAGE & BACON” with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18042.

7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE & GRAVY POTATOES, COUNTRY STYLE GRAVY, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011331 and UPC 21130 18045.

View product labels on the FSIS website here.

The products bear establishment number “EST 45210” on the top panel of the cardboard box.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that their customer reported storing the product in an unrefrigerated area. FSIS found that the product was held at an incorrect temperature and then shipped into commerce. All remaining inventory of the affected items have been removed from the stores and destroyed, FSIS added.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

