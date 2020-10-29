Protect Your Home This Holiday Season with a Pro Security Camera System for Just $60

There's no such thing as being "too secure," especially when it comes to safeguarding your home. The blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System will help add a layer of protection to your home during the holiday season, when package theft tends to rise, and beyond. Initially priced at $89, this security camera is currently 33% off at $59.99.

Home security cameras are critical for a plethora of reasons. Besides the fact that you'll have an extra eye on your property, it can help deter potential crimes against your home or even your neighbor's if their house is in the view of your camera. Security cameras are a great first defense against porch pirates, and this one is a great deal.

The blurams camera comes with mounting accessories so you can install it on most outside surfaces. Its IP65 weather-resistant construction will continue to record no matter how frightful. With its 129° wide-angle view and 1080p resolution, it will be easy for you to get a good look around, even at night, thanks to its starlight night vision with high-powered infrared LEDs.

It boasts facial recognition software to differentiate between humans, pets, and other moving objects; live streaming you can view anytime; 4x zoom so you can see important details; voice commands; a siren; and a flashing alarm.

Need to communicate with someone at your front door? You can speak to them via the two-way audio system, which means they can answer you as well. This comes in handy for deliveries or when you're stuck in a video meeting and can't answer the door.

For protection against vandalism and theft, the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System has your back. Right now, you can bring it home for $59.99, a 33% savings on the retail price. Round out your whole-home security by adding the blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera. Also great for apartments, condos, and co-ops, it has AI and motion detection-enhanced features so you'll always know what's going on inside your house. You can even switch it to masking mode so nothing is recorded without your permission. It's on sale today for just $49.99.