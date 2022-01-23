Proctor & Gamble Plans Price Hikes For These Products

Proctor & Gamble plans to raise prices on some of its products, according to a new report.

CNBC reported last week that the company has announced plans to raise prices on fabric care products, such as Tide detergent, and certain personal health care products.

The rise in prices of fabric care products is set to take effect on Monday, Feb. 28, and the rise in prices for personal health care products will take place in April, CNBC reported.

The news outlet said P&G has already raised prices across 10 other product categories.

CNBC said the decision was made as inflation rates increase and P&G attempts to protect its profit margins.

Read the full report from CNBC here.

